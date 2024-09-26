APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,917 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $165,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 225,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $548.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.