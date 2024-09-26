Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,840,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $572.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $576.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

