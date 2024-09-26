APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 105,795 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $156,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

