Anchor Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 64,581 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up approximately 5.9% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.73% of Energy Recovery worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 618,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

