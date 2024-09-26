APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $128,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.24.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

