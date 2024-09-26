APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.64% of SBA Communications worth $126,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,654,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $239.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

