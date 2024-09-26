APG Asset Management N.V. Has $290.09 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,101 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $477.01 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $481.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average is $449.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

