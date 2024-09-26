APG Asset Management N.V. Has $197.39 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,542 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $197,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TD opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

