Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 210,661 shares during the period. Allegion makes up about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $630,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $146.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

