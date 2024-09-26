Monero One Day Volume Reaches $47.55 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $47.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.96 or 0.00252224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,005.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00541143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00079190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.