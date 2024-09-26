Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DFN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.97. 505,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,955. The firm has a market cap of C$736.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$5.99.
About Dividend 15 Split
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dividend 15 Split
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.