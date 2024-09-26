Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DFN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.97. 505,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,955. The firm has a market cap of C$736.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$5.99.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

About Dividend 15 Split

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.