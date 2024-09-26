APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,135 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 5.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $600,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

