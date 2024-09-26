Zcash Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.38 or 0.00046733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $496.05 million and approximately $73.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

