Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258,070 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Tesla worth $517,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. The stock has a market cap of $821.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

