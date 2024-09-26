Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.18 or 0.00031042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $150.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,005.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00541143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00252224 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00079190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,899,647 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

