APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 51,504 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51,504 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $560,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

