Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $289.45 million and $4.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,005.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00541143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00252224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00079190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.