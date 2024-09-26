Steem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.76 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Steem has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.97 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,005.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00541143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00252224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00079190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,371,715 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

