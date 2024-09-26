Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $37.81 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.3 %

CFR opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.