Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.1 %

Gamehost stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The stock has a market cap of C$220.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$8.45 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of C$20.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.9682836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

