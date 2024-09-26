IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.75 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $496.20 million and $11.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

