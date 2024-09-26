Moonbeam Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $172.01 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00044705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,552,511 coins and its circulating supply is 903,609,761 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

