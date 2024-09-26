Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,380,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,207.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 201,853 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,137,000 after purchasing an additional 193,107 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $517.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.57 and its 200-day moving average is $517.98. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

