Eigenpie mstETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $591.30 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $591.30 million and approximately $38,864.47 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,632.15 or 0.04144983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00262202 BTC.

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,647 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,705.5385493. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,632.14619725 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $92,656.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

