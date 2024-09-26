Verge Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $69.58 million and $2.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,005.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00541143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00252224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00079190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

