Venom Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $189.18 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00262202 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,238,472,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,238,341,474.51 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10289683 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,605,162.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.