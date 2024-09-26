Aerodrome Finance Trading Up 32.8% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $169.84 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00262202 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,286,908,799.3389125 with 634,581,555.2012072 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.97475871 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $22,594,392.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

