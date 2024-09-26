BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.25. 14,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.35.
