Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Expands By 273.2%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $33.66.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
