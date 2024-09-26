Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.21

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$46.21, with a volume of 72021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. Barclays set a C$43.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.95. The firm has a market cap of C$42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4911765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

