Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 715,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 313,319 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.70.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 241,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

