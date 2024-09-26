Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 273.4% in September

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 273.4% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

