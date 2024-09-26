First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.