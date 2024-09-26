iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 254.0% in September

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,280. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

