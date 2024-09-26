Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 256.6% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

HAIVF stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.84. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,102. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.44 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.53.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.