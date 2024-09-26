Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 256.6% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
HAIVF stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.84. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,102. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.44 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.53.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
