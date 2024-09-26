Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. Approximately 29,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

Enova International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,225.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.