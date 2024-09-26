Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems Price Performance
IFXY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,026,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,286. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infrax Systems
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.