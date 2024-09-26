Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Price Performance

IFXY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,026,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,286. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

See Also

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

