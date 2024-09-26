Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $134.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

