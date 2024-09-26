Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Down 3.8%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 70,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 613,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,202,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 89.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

