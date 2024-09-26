GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOVXW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 30,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,113. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About GeoVax Labs
