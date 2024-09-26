Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 238.5%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,734. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

