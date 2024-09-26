New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 6.9% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $64.41. 1,398,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,811,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

