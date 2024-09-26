GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMGW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.