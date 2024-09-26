Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.74

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.67, with a volume of 186975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.5566787 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

