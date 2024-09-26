Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.76

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.76 and last traded at $190.76, with a volume of 11687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after buying an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,618,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,344,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

