Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,706. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.