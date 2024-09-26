DSM Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,682 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

Airbnb stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

