DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,873 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 541,105 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

