Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 4,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after buying an additional 902,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782,919 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

