iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

